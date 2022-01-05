The just concluded Concert Simpli Praise that took place at Muri Okunola Park on Sunday, the 26th of December was a huge Success and we are super proud.

The Gospel Concert which was organised by Simpli Mi homes, Her Royal Highness Edna Ubebe, MD/CEO of the leading real estate company and produced by Yaw Naija Production had the likes of Gospel Musicians; Tope Alabi, Eben, Bj Sax, Ada Ehi, Bukola Bekes, Akpororo and many others performed beautifully and God’s presence was indeed present at the Live Concert.

The Simpli Praise Concert had so many Celebrities, Families, Friends and people from the general public gathered to praise and worship God for a wonderful and blessed year as it was a free event.

Edna Ubebe is also the founder of the Edna Ubebe Foundation, an organization that works for the social development and integration of underprivileged persons, vulnerable youths, children, widows and the aged in our communities in Nigeria. This year she gave grants of Twenty Million Naira (N20,000,000) to over 200 Widows that are hardworking and needs support and empowerment to start their individual businesses

Her Royal Highness Edna Ubebe said that the Simpli Praise Concert which started in 2020 with second edition this year will hold yearly henceforth as it will be a way to worship and praise God for the successful business year.

Also reacting to the success of the Concert, is the Producer Steve Onu (YAW) who added that being a Nigerian is stressful enough but we just have to be thanking God.

“We look forward to making the concert bigger and better,” Yaw said.