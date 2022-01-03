Bashir Tofa

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has said the late 1993 presidential candidate, Alhaji Bashir Tofa was a great statesman and an exemplary leader.

The group said this while extending its heartfelt condolences to the Tofa family, the government and the people of Kano State, on the passing of the astute politician who died at the age of 74.

CNG spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman disclosed in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to the statement, “The late Tofa was a passionate believer of the organic links between generations who was always available for young people.

“The North certainly lost a great statesman, but the youth lost a mentor, a guardian, a living history and an embodiment of all the exemplary qualities young Northerners should strive to achieve.

“His leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, patriotism and unwavering commitment to the interests of the people of Northern Nigerian, and citizens of Nigeria as a whole has few parallels.

“We mourn the passing of this great man from whose life and works we have drawn inspiration and we must strive, in all we do, to live with the personal and social values and standards he lived and set for himself.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to overlook his shortcomings, forgive his gentle soul, admit him to Jannah and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Suleiman said.