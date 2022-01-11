President Buhari receives in audience APC Chieftain Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in State House on 10th Jan 2022. PHOTO: Bayo Omoboriowo

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says his visit to the Presidential Villa on Monday offered him the opportunity to formally inform President Muhammadu Buhari of his Presidential ambition in 2023.

Tinubu, who spoke after a closed-door meeting with Buhari at the State House, Abuja, said though he made his intention known to the president, he would continue to consult with Nigerians.

He dismissed the assertion that ”a kingmaker cannot become a king”, saying he would like to take over from President Buhari in 2023 to continue with the good works of the ruling APC.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria