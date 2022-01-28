By Benjamin Njoku

It was a night of fun, music and dance for friends and well-wishers of multi-talented music producer, Yung Willis as he celebrated his birthday by hosting an exclusive birthday bash that had industry egg heads in attendance.

Those that graced the private birthday hangout, held recently at the luxury lounge, Grey Matter Space in Victoria Island, Lagos, were Timaya, Falz, Skales, Caramel Plugg, Asa Asika, Praiz, and blockchain expert; Bitcoin Keith . Others were Aboki the Bahd Guy, Alex Unusual, Jenni Frank, Chimzy, DJ TTB, and Chubby Oddly, Bobby Ajudua among others.

In his journey through his musical career, Yung who is known for his signature tagline, ‘Willis Give Dem’ has worked with A-list musicians like Yemi Alade, MI, Phyno, Timaya, Praiz, Falz the Bhad Guy, DJ Kaywise, Ycee, Davido, Patoranking, DJ Neptune, Zlatan Ibile, Zoro, DJ Shawn, Niniola, Ice Prince among many others.

Willis is also renowned for phenomenal productions on hit records like ‘Highway’ by Dj Kaywise ft Phyno, ‘Squander’ by Falz the Bahd Guy ft Niniola, ‘Cold Outside’ by Timaya ft Buju, and ‘Celebrate Me’ by Patoraking among several others. Just like his past productions, these singles have enjoyed massive reception and sit atop different charts across the world. Yung Willis has established himself as the leading producer in the country and is definitely an artist to look out for this year as there’s a lot he’s “Givin Dem” this year in his own words.