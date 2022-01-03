By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – POLICE in Rivers state on Monday dismissed alleged attempt to kidnap Nigerian female music star, Teniola Akpata, aka Teni, at the Sunday’s live concert she headlined at Buguma, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Contrary to trending social media report on the tension which forced Teni unceremoniously off the stage at the Buguma event, Rivers Police Command, under Commissioner of Police, CP, Friday Eboka, clarified that the gunshots heard during the melee at the event were fired by the police and not suspected kidnappers.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Grace Iringi-Koko, who confirmed the incident, stated, “Contrary to what many thought was an attempt to kidnap the singer, the gunshots heard at the background were from security operatives who were shooting in the air to repel some disgruntled element who were throwing objects at Teni while on stage.

Iringe-Koko, however, stated that investigations have been launched to bring the perpetrators to book over the incident which sent the social media buzzing with attempted kidnap of the ” Your case” crooner.

A video trending on had showed moments the music star was performing one of her hit singles, SuperPower, when sudden sporadic gunshots in the premises resulted in stampede as the crowd of audience run for safety.

Sources said there was attempt to abduct the singer whose was promptly shielded and led off the state as the crowd of fans scamper for safety in the pandemonium, but the show organizers are yet to issue any statement on the incident.

