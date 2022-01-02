A newly established UK-based record label, Team More Success Music has signed Victor Francis Adams who goes by the stage name Vicki D (Kpoki). The very promising record deal occurred on the 20th of December 2021.

The CEO stated that Vicki D has the skills and talent to compete with other counterparts in the music industry, and what they have in store would be a game changer in the industry.

Speaking on the new signings, the CEO of Team More Success Music, Darvey Rucci noted that ” The mission is to lead a lifestyle of entertainment while focusing on the development, delivery and the growing entertainment industry across Nigeria and diaspora through the production and promotion of high-quality sounds.”

He also stated that Vicki D is different and unique in his own way, staking a bet that the industry isn’t ready for the kind of vibe he is bringing, asserting that Siren Music is all about good music for everyone.

On what prompted his decision to float a record label, he said “Basically, music inspired the label. Music has always been a part of my life since childhood. I was in the studio recording one day when a line came to my head and I recorded it. A few months later, I was brainstorming with my team on materializing the vision I had in my head of a label, and Team More Success was born as it was the only available name”.

Francis Victor Adams (born November 11 1996) who is known by his stage name “Vicki D” (aka Kpoki) is a singer and a songwriter, he was born and raised in Lagos Nigeria to Togolese parents and grew up in “Ogba” where he began singing at a very tender age on the streets of “Oke-Ira” and other neighbouring communities. He was previously signed to Finetunz Entertainment where he recorded smashing songs like ‘Aanu, Easy, Honey and several other mind-blowing tunes.