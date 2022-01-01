.

By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

Sokoto state executive council has approved N1.631 billion for the execution of various developmental projects across the state this year.

This was part of the outcome of the state executive council meeting held at Government House, Sokoto on Friday.

A breakdown of the sum shows that the construction of a tarred road from Maruda-Tsaki- Lambo-Gantamo-Gajara will gulp over N475 million while N221 million will be spent on the purchase of the bulk of rural water scheme maintenance equipment.

The state Commissioner for Information further gave the remaining breakdown as

the approval of the sum of over N420 million for the rehabilitation of 120 number broken water schemes in the rural areas of the state.

The Commissioner who was flanked by his Rural Development counterpart, Alhaji Usman Dan Madami Isa, added that the council has also approved the purchase of electrical equipment for use in rural areas at the cost of N515 million.

Vanguard News Nigeria