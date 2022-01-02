Sylvanus Igbogbo Foundation pays WAEC fees for Igueben students

The Founder, Igbogbo Foundation, Sylvanus Igbogbo has paid the 2022 West African Examination Council (WAEC) registration fees for students in Igueben LGA of Edo state.

He disclosed this during the distribution of the registration bank drafts to the students in the local government area.

The coordinator, who directed staffers of WAEC to start the generation of registration pins for the beneficiaries, said that the bank drafts has been submitted to WAEC, Edo zonal office.

“Many of the Students of the beneficiary schools have collected photocopies of the bank drafts for their schools to confirm that the payment has been made.

“We shall submit photocopies of the bank drafts and the schools list to the chairman of the Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB),” Igbogbo said.

In an interview, Comrade Solomon Eriata commended Hon Sylvanus Igbogbo for the financial assistance to the students.

“By this gesture, he has put smiles on the faces of the students and members of their families.

He has given hope to many indigent students who would not have registered.

We pray that the Lord will meet him at the point of his needs,” Eriata said.

Also speaking, Mr Chuks Otoide thanked Igbogbo for his kind gesture adding that this calls for emulation.

