By Emmanuel Okogba

A total of 23 players have arrived the Abuja camp of the Super Eagles where preparations are ongoing for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Three of the four players who replaced members of the squad from the first list are already in camp. The team is putting finishing touches to their strategizing before they jet out of the country on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s first game is against Egypt next Tuesday at the Stade Roumdé Adjia, Garoua

See list of players already in camp below:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)



Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain)



Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Praha, Czech Republic)

*Expected*

Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Tyrone Ebuehi (Venezia FC, Italy); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

Vanguard News Nigeria