•Kinsmen, children should call ex-President to order —Niger Delta activists

By Jimitota Onoyume

The controversy generated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s remark that oil in the Niger Delta belongs to Nigeria and not the region seems unending as Niger Delta activists said the ex-President’s children and kinsmen should call him to order.

They also urged Obasanjo to identify the particular treaty that gave ownership of natural resources to the Federal Government.

Elder statesman and Ijaw leader, Chief EK Clark, had accused Obasanjo of displaying hatred against the people of Niger Delta during a peace and security meeting convened by the Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa in Abuja.

The allegations were contained in his recent letter to Obasanjo, titled: “Outburst Against The People of Niger Delta Region.”

However, the former President, in his reply last Tuesday, said it was wrong and unconstitutional for Clark or the people of Niger Delta to lay claim to crude oil or any mineral resources found in their area.

“No territory in Nigeria including the minerals found therein, belongs to the area of location and this remains so until the federation is dissolved,” he said.

But disagreeing with him in separate interviews, activists of Niger Delta extraction queried the intent behind such a remark, saying Obasanjo’s kinsmen and children should call him to order.

