South-West PDP condole with Makinde over Olubadan's passing

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West region, has condoled with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I.

The party, in a statement by the region’s General Secretary, Chief Rahman Owokoniran, expressed surprised over the revered monarch’s death.

Oba Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan, passed on today, Sunday, aged 93.

Reports said he died at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, in the early hours of the day.

Reacting, the governor said, among other things, “Kabiyesi’s exit at this time is painful, to say the least.

“His wealth of experience, his immense wisdom and his commitment to seeing a greater Ibadan and a better Oyo State are unrivalled.”

In a statement, on behalf of South-West PDP, Owokoniran said: “We, as a party, mourn with Governor Seyi Makinde.

“He has proved that youths can lead, which includes according the aged and traditional institutions their rightful place in governance.

“Therefore, the Olubadan’s passing would leave a vacuum.

“It’s at this time that the monarch’s patriotic zeal, courage, commitment to the people’s welfare and community development were needed.

“We commiserate with Governor Makinde on this great loss.

“PDP also extends condolences to the immediate family of the Olubadan, the Olubadan-in-Council, all Ibadan indigenes as well as the Oyo State Traditional Council.”

