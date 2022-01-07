.

By Steve Oko

A pro- Igbo group, Ndigbo Royal Heritage, NIROH, Worldwide, has urged other geopolitical zones in Southern Nigeria to support the South East to produce Nigeria’s President in 2023, in the spirit of equity and justice.

President General, NIROH Worldwide, Dr Paul Okoye who made the appeal in Umuahia, Abia State while delivering a keynote address during the 2023 Igbo Political Conference organised by the organisation said “it is only natural that 2023 is the turn of the Igbo to produce Nigeria’s President”.

He argued that other geopolitical zones in the South except the South East had produced the President, hence, equity demands that South-East should be supported to take a shot at the Presidency come 2023.

“Obasanjo gave the West their share. Good luck gave the South-South their share. Buhari is serving the share of the North so it is only natural that 2023 is ours.”

He, however, cautioned that the dream might not be realised if Ndigbo fail to work in unity and form an alliance with other regions in the country, submitting that ” power is not given but fought for”.

“The sorry story is that Igbo may stand to lose 2023 if they fail to understand that power cannot be gotten on a platter of gold.

“We are not oblivious of the fact that only a president of Igbo extraction can take us to Aso Rock and not an Igbo president. We fought war out of sentiment and fail to accept that President cannot be gotten by sentiment or deceit.

“The North is static while the West and the East are dynamic. Whoever aligns with the North rules the country. We did it before, we can do it again suffice it to say that we have the West to checkmate in our drive to Aso Rock.”

He called on the Igbo to drop the blame game syndrome as it creates an impediment to their dream of producing President Muhamnadu Buhari’s successor in 223.

Presenting a paper at the conference as a Guest Speaker, Rocks Okezie Eze, a Professor of Curriculum Studies and Educational Technology, said Igbo needed the support of other regions to get to Aso Rock in 2023.

He called on the Igbo to shun divisive tendencies and work hard as a group to present their best feet forward instead of fighting whether a suitable candidate can come from Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu or Imo.

Ndigbo Royal Heritage was founded by Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, erstwhile leader of the defunct Republic of Biafra.

NIROH was established for the redemption of the Igbo people of South-East Nigeria, whose leadership is bequeathed on individuals nominated through the ancient leadership structure of Igbo located at Nri, the ancestral headquarters of the Igbo.

NIROH maintains a presence in most capitals of the world and is in every state in Nigeria.

