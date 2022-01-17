By Emmanuel Iheaka

Owerri, Imo State capital, Monday, recorded partial economic activities. Many offices and most private schools were shut.

While most banks opened for business, our correspondent who visited Ikenegbu Layout, Amakohia, Orji, Wetheral, MCC roads, saw many shops closed.

Of all the places visited, World Bank last roundabout was the busiest, yet not as busy as other days.

The roads also hadn’t much vehicles as they would, on other days.

Though the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had announced that there was no sit-at-home on Monday, the city had already been saturated with the rumour of a four-day sit-at-home that was to last from Monday to Thursday.

It could be noted that Owerri before now, had resumed full Monday economic activities after sitting at home for six consecutive weeks.