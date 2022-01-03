By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The sit at home order declared by the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB seems not to have had any impact in Ebonyi as residents and commuters were seen going about their normal businesses in the State.

The State looked calm and less eventful, following the mass exodus of Ebonyi people from the urban to the rural setting of the State, in view of the yuletide season.

Following the development, some big supermarkets, shopping malls and entertainment centres seem not to have opened for business in the new year.

Meanwhile, some shops along the streets, filling stations, POS centres among others are bubbling with commercial activities in the State.

When Vanguard visited the Ebonyi State Central Park opposite the International Market in the morning hours, only a few commercial vehicles were seen in the area, unlike other days.

There has not been any reported incident of intimation or molestation by IPOB members regarding the sit at home order.

Most Ebonyi people are still expected back to the State capital as the days go by.

Vanguard News Nigeria