Ayra

Owners of Bayelsa nightclub, Voltage, are set to drag Mavin Records singer , Ayra Starr to court over N3M breach of contract.

Owners of the popular nightclub, Voltage, based in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, has threatened to drag Marvin Record and its artiste, Ayra Starr, also known as Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe to court over alleged breach of contract to perform at an after-party organised by the club to mark one year anniversary of their Options Lounge.

READ ALSO:Drunk policeman’s gunshot shattered my life — 43 yr-old Graphic Artist

It was gathered that the Voltage Nightclub had fulfilled its part of the contract by depositing the sum of N3 million to the Mavin Records but they reneged a few hours to the event with flimsy excuses recorded by the artiste and sent to the club management.

The Chief Executive officer of the Option Lounge, owners of the Voltage Nightclub, Tonwerigha Oyintonbra Tombrown, who confirmed the development, stated in a statement that “This is to inform the general public that the planned One year anniversary of Option Lounge which was billed to hold t 5th January 2022 and the after-party which was to hold at Club Voltage where Ayra Starr, a Mavin Records artist was to perform has been shifted forward to another date that will be communicated soon.

“This is due to the persistent disappointment and complete breach of contract for the second time from Ayra Starr and Marvin Record. We do not understand why Ayra Starr and Marvin Record, after agreeing on a fee which we paid in full, have consistently disregarded her fans here in Bayelsa. We have consulted our legal team and we are taking all legal actions against her and Marvin Records”.

However, the nightclub presented to Potpourri a video of the singer apologising to the management of the club for her default.