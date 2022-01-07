Dear Bunmi,

A bosom friend gave me a number of a lady he met when he went to audit her company’s account in a nearby state. He thought we would be good together and, to my delight, there was an instant spark between us as we chatted. After weeks of chatting on phone, she agreed to visit and we eventually met. She stayed at my home for just one weekend and the love-making was amazing. We made love four times before she went back to her state.



I phoned to find out if she got home all right and was really looking forward to seeing her again. She texted me a few days later, dumping me. She said we lived miles apart and it would be really a hassle keeping a relationship, going under the circumstance.

I felt gutted.

It made me feel bad about myself that she was only after the love-making. We still keep in touch. She sends me caring texts and keeps telling me she wants to be a friend, but I still feel bad for being used for love-making.

Emma, by e-mail.

Dear Emma,

If she’d set out to use you for love-making, she definitely won’t continue with contacting you – the erotic chemistry was great, but she realised it would be such a problem trying to sustain a long distance relationship and it would be better to end it before you both got too involved. It’s a shame the relationship didn’t work, but don’t let it stop you from seeking greener pastures.