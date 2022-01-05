By Bolatito Adebola

What many do not known about the debonair Oluwaseyi Tinubu is that, he is a force of nature, a rare factor on the African continent; because he is a towering force of hope and entrepreneurial depth. Aside being son to one of the most respected southern politician and the National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi is a science, an art, a foundation of genius with dashes of brilliance brightening the creativity of his mind and soul, thus, illumining the world.

Notwithstanding Seyi’s depth as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and citizenship of humanity, he covets no vanities. Not a few people are awestruck by his humility because the billionaire tycoon cuts a different portrait of power.

And as a product of pure intellect, vision and sheer enterprise, he can become any form he creates; he is a library of masterpieces, an intricate web of sensitivity and hope attuned in full measure to the world’s needs.

The Chairman, Chief Executive of Loatsad Promomedia; one of Nigeria’s leading outdoor advertising agency, Seyi has risen through the ranks to becoming a major player in the country and Africa through determination, talents and hard work with no huge financial back from his family or co-partner’s influential background.

Though this may be hard to believe especially to those who felt his success must be because of his name but this according to the hardworking young man is not so. In his words, “When I finished my Masters a couple of years back, my dad called me to his place in Abuja. He asked me what I wanted to do next or where I wanted to work. I said to him that I didn’t want his money but that all I want is his moral support. This is because if I take his money and don’t grow it, he will obviously not be happy with me.”

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man of many disciplines, his wealth of experience transcend from advertising to banking to law, even real estate and in almost all facet of life so getting periodic advice from him will go a long way as a professional but needed moral hindsight on your investment and this is what the philanthropic Seyi enjoys from his father and not his financial assistance. Seyi is however pained that mischief makers will rather ascribe the success to his father’s influence and are not giving recognition to his partner Adenrele Olusoga and their staffs who work day and night to make Loatsad Promomedia the brand it has become.

Seyi who unlike most in his ilk, decided to be a man of his own away from the influence of his successful father as he was brought up to create his own family and legacy. According to him they were raised by their parents from the onset that education is all they will be given and that they must individually work to be their own man.

His father, Asiwaju who is a revered accountant turned politician has left indelible mark both as accountant where he rose to becoming the Financial Director with Mobil Producing Unlimited one of the leading oil companies in the world and as a politician where he turned the Internal Generated Revenue of Lagos State from paltry N15bn per year before his takeover in 1999 to the currently NBS declared of N267.23bn (half year 2021 from NBS) with the blueprint he created during his 8years time as Governor of the State.

According to Albert Einstein, German-born theoretical physicist who was regarded as the greatest physicist ever he stated that “A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new” Seyi has a very interesting journey as an entrepreneur that is full of learning curves, some ventures he got right easily, some he have to try again and others, he has to walk away armed with the knowledge to start something new which are now responsible for the making of a global brand that later metamorphosed into Lotsad a company that has had business dealings with multinationals like Airpush, Shazam, Rocketfuel and Snapchat and many others for pop-ups ads on mobile phones.

On his reasons for venturing into a business out of his father’s shadow after his education, Seyi explained, “What I honestly knew then was that I don’t want to be chasing jobs or work under my father. I had promised myself to earn his respect by creating my own path. My business partner and friend, Adenrele Olusoga, then sat down to look at different opportunities we could explore. We tried many ideas including an online digital movie platform like Netflix which didn’t work out.

“We really went through various opportunities and looked at those failed experiences after which we discovered we had a passion to create something that would be innovative and unique. By extension, we discovered our flair for advertising, particularly in the digital space. Hence, we decided to float Loatsad Promomedia to operate both in the digital and out-of-home sub-sector of the advertising industry.” He narrated.

The success of the less than a decade old company soars out of the continent and attracted interest from Facebook where the team has been invited for a series of business meetings in their headquarters in Seattle, United States.

Seyi with a team of highly determined, innovative, dogged and hardworking staffs and partner decided to creatively take on the world head-on backed by several failed and successful experience that is responsible for the making of the current global brand Loatsad has grown to become.

!

Interestingly, Seyi, his partner Adenrele Olusoga and his wife Layal contributed their savings, which build up to the capital to kick-start the dream that became Loatsad. This has proven the famous quotes of Sir Winston Churchill former Prime Minister of United Kingdom that states, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts”, is true as Seyi and his teams has proven that, determination, doggedness, innovation and hardwork will definitely bring success.

Bolatito Adebola, a celebrity journalism practitioner and public commentator

[email protected]