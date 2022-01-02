.

WITH the 2023 general elections a little over a year to go, youths of Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri and Urhobo extractions from the Delta South Senatorial District under the auspices of Nigeria Youth Movement For Good Governance have endorsed former Governor Dr Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan for Senate to represent the district in the Red Chambers of the National Assembly, Abuja.

In a press release signed by Eniye Mathew Sawacha, National Co-ordinator, Comrade Paul Akpowaide, Secretary, Comrade Edirin Okene, Public Relations Officer and Mr Buwa Tsemaye, Assistant Secretary, made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State, the group, which acknowledged that the Senatorial District truly needed positive change in the Red Chambers in Abuja, added that Dr Uduaghan’s record as former Governor of Delta State has proven that he has the capability and credibility to restructure things properly by bringing and attracting development to communities in the Senatorial District.

According to the group, Dr Uduaghan has a good political antecedent to put a smile on the faces of our various communities, therefore we should throw our weight behind him towards his 2023 senatorial ambition.

They urged the people of Delta South Senatorial District to throw their weight behind Dr Uduaghan for Senate because according to the group the former Governor has successfully written his footprint boldly on the wall of Delta State.

Former Governor Uduaghan did not introduce the Delta State Students Assistance Programme where an indigenous student who made First Class is given N5 million as but as encouraged to study abroad if need be, he constructed the Effurun and Asaba Flyovers to ease traffic jams at Effurun and Inter- Junction at Asaba respectively. It is on record that the popular Agbada Olomu Olomu Bridge commenced by Ibori was completed by Dr Uduaghan