



Kayode Fayemi

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, the umbrella body of the thirty six state Governors, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has assured the country that inspite of the level of banditry, kidnapping and wanton destruction of property, the Security trajectory in the country can be changed in 17 months.

Fayemi, the Ekiti State Governor who spoke on Arise Television yesterday noted emphatically that the problem can be nipped in the bud within the stipulated period that he has given.

When asked how that can be done in 17 months considering that it was not achieved in 7 even as an international scholar of repute in war studies, Fayemi said, “Well, there is something called order of battle which in itself is your security architecture, if we are determined that we want to go after this people without minding too much attachment to human rights issues that may come up, by the international community.



“This people are not ghost, the bandits we know where they are, we can neutralize them and then begin to have the opportunity, it may not be completely finish under this government, but you can begin to do that part of things under this administration.

“Neutralise all these elements that are responsible for the chaos that they have thrown our country into. Unless we have some people who within the institutions are benefitting from the war economy. There is no question that they know what to do. We can fix this in 17 months.”