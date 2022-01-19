The 2023 political season started flowering towards the end of 2021 when the various regions and geopolitical interest groups began staking claims for their right to produce the next president.

Already, several presidential aspirants have emerged. These include former presidential adviser, Dr. Doyin Okupe; corporate mogul, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; former Deputy Governor of the CBN, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu; former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Governor of Lagos and All Progressives Congress, APC, strongman, Bola Tinubu; and more who are sure to show up soon.

The various political parties are expected, in the months to come, to name their presidential candidates and deputies. The traditional criteria based on which candidates are chosen are electability, “deep pocket” (or “war chest”) and sentimental attachment to primordial selfish, ethnic, religious and regional interests.

Much as we cannot wish away these factors, we call on Nigerians and the various political parties to put the security, unity, survival of our country, the welfare of the masses and the future prosperity of Nigeria above all.

We must shun undue sentiment and look for patriotic and capable Nigerians to entrust leadership positions to.

It has been proved, time and again, that where a president comes from does not in any way result in a better life for the ethnic, religious or regional cohorts of that group.

If this were to be so, Northern Nigerian would by now be in El Dorado because of the lopsided policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari regime.

Despite his efforts, the North still hurts more than any other part of the country.

Our primary concern should be to elect a leader who has the proven track record and executive capacity to see all Nigerians as one people and go for the very best hands. That way, our economic and security woes which appear to defy all efforts by the Buhari regime, will be resolved at minimum cost and efforts.

We need a good manager of people and resources, not an ethno-religious champion or supremacist.

We need a physically and mentally-sound leader who will personally lead the efforts for the onerous rebuild task ahead.

We need a leader who will speak to Nigerians in the language they understand and inspire hope and patriotism through personal example, not just empty promises, platitudes and deceitful propaganda.

It will take the right kind of leader to pull Nigerians back from the quest for separatism and the levying of terrorism/banditry on their own kinsmen. Only a true patriot will protect our farmers and defenceless local communities from armed, marauding bandits/herdsmen, and allow farmers to return to their farms and produce food.

Nigeria’s greatness is waiting to happen. That is why 2023 is our year of destiny. We must not get it wrong, again.

