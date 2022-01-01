By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

The member representing Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin and Oke-ero federal constituency of Kwara State, Hon. Tunji Olawuyi has declared his interest to run for seat of Kwara South senatorial district in 2023.

The lawmaker made he declaration when he hosted Irepodun Local Government, All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Omu-Aran, the headquarters of the LGA on Friday.

He noted that the area had not produced a Senator since it was removed from the old Irepodun, urging the people to unite for the task ahead.

“If the opportunity comes as people have been saying that Irepodun should produce Kwara South senate, I am making myself available, I seek your support and endorsement for this position.

“I promise a quality representative and intervention in the constituency, i don’t want us to see this as a personal project but a collective decision,” he said.

Speaking, one of the stakeholders, Prince Shuaib Olarewaju said that the gathering had presented an opportunity for leaders of APC in the LGA to re-examine the party’s unity and get more focused.

“Contenders for the Senatorial seat from other LGA will come and test our unity of purpose, they will meet with leaders in our LGA but is it possible to speak with one voice,” he asked.

Similarly, the President of Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA), Major Gen Lasisi Abidoye said he joy will know no bounds if the dream is the local government area was achieved.

“Olawuyi has done a lot, people call me from outside as the President of Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA) to attest to his performance. We should support him,” he said.

Mr Raheem Adedoyin, also an APC stalwart in Irepodun also threw his weight behind the clamour.

The APC Kwara South Chairman, Hon Olayemi Oyebanji, an APC leader, Mrs. Toyin Opawoye and the chairman of all the APC ward chairmen, Mr. Samuel Odeyemi also supported the move, promising to mobilize their people for the cause.

