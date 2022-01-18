Renel Universal Ltd, a leading Real Estate company in the South East part of Nigeria has showered staffs and agents of the Company with Millions of Naira as the brand rounds up the 2021 year in style.

Speaking at the end of the year party, the Founder, CEO of Renel Universal Ltd, Mr Chinedu Udeh who is also the founder of Shanghai City Estate in Anambra State said he has always believed in the work force his team has been putting in since the beginning of the year and he has decided to reward the top agents and staffs of his company today.

Mr Udeh who used this opportunity to encourage other who has been wanting to join the Shanghai City Estate team as a marketer or any part of the company’s outfit should do so as more gift items would be distributed to wonderful and outstanding staffs from next year 2022..

The Shanghai City Estate remains one of the fastest selling estate in Anambra State and has recorded massive growth with this short period of time and it is my little way of saying thank you to our team members Says Udeh Chinedu.

Some Staffs got awards of excellence while some got cash prizes. The company rewards some agents with 500,000 naira while some went home with 200,000 and 100,000 respectively..

Renel Universal Ltd has promised a better year come 2022 as the brand is set to introduce its cleaning services and many more part of the business will be unveiled into the Market within the first quarter of 2022.