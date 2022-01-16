Rooney-Benitez

By Emmanuel Okogba

Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard are among a list of coaches expected to replace Rafa Benitez who was sacked from his role as the club’s coach on Sunday.

Rooney, currently with Derby County made his Premier League debut with Everton and returned at the twilight of his playing career and will be a top choice to as permenent replacement.

ALSO READ: Djokovic deported from Australia after losing second visa cancellation appeal

Lampard who also had a stint with Derby County before he joined Chelsea is without a job at the moment and is also being considered.

Others on the list are Duncan Ferguson (on an interim basis), Roberto Martinez who managed the club between 2013-2016, Rudi Garcia and Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Graham Potter who’s having a great season sitting 9th on the league table.

According to a statement by the club, Benitez’s sack is with immediate effect.

Vanguard News Nigeria