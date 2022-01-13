By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has sought to develop airspace infrastructure to meet the requirements of the ICAO standards and recommended Practices (SARPs).

NAMA also provided air navigation services to ensure safe and efficient flight operations .

This was contained in a statement the Arewa Youth Assembly(.AYA), signed by the Speaker,Mohammed Salihu Danlami.

The youths heartily congratulated Mr. Pwajok Lawrence Mathew, on his appointment as the

Acting Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), thanked the minister of Aviation and President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment

“Pwajok is a round peg in a round hole “, they said.

“The appointment of Mr Pwajok is that which is well deserved, infact, long overdue as he is known to have an excellent track record of performance that must have compelled his appointment by the prevailing body.

“The new Ag MD who has been with the aviation industry all his life in various capacities has tailored himself to suit and fit in with the purpose and functions of the aviation sector.

“Thus, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) seeks to develop airspace infrastructure to meet the requirements of the ICAO standards and recommended Practices (SARPs) and also provides air navigation services to ensure safe and efficient flight operations.

“Mr Pwajok who is from Plateau State, started his career from the scratch and worked his way to the top through hardwork, commitment, dedication and sincerety of purpose. He started as an air traffic control with the then Civil Aviation Department (CAD) of the Federal Ministry of Transport. This magnificent and excellent gentleman has served in various capacities that include; Deputy General Manager, Air Traffic Control Operations, General Manager, Safety Management Systems and Technical Adviser to the Managing Director/CE with with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Manager, Air Navigation Standards with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. He was the director of operations before his most recent appointment as the Ag Managing Director NAMA succeeding Capt. Fola Akinkuotu.

“These preceding records coupled with his vast experience acquired in the cause of trainings, workshops, participation in various committees and day to day operations makes the Ag MD a most preferred and suitable candidate for this job. His managerial skills has led to continous creations and inovations, his focus and aims are to propel the image of the sector. Even as the Director operations, his objectives were crystal clear as to to enhancing safety, efficiency, and capacity of the Nigerian Air Navigation system through the development and implementation of a National Air Navigation Plan and a National Aviation System Block Upgrade Plan, in accordance with ICAO Global and Air Navigation Plan (GANP) and the ICAO Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP).

“Indeed, this is an appointment worthy of commendation & admiration and as such the Arewa youth Assembly thank the minister of Aviation and by extension the Muhammadu Buhari led administration for finding Mr Pwajok worthy of this position. We believe Mr Pwajok is equal and fit to deliver, that notwithstanding, we enjoin the entire management & staff of the agency and also the general public to assist him where necessary to ensure he succeeds and completely transform NAMA to a world class standard.

“As you assume this new responsibility, we pray God is his infinite wisdom and mercy grant you the required wisdom, courage, health and guidance to discharge his duties. Congratulations Mr Pwajok Mathew Lawrence!!!”