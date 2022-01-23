By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello has relived memories of the prices she had paid while chasing her dream of becoming an actress back home. The actress grew up in the United States, where she completed her education before returning to the country.

In a recent chat with Chude Jideonwo, the 51-year old actress cum singer also revealed why she returned to Nigeria after her long sojourn in the United States.

She said, “I wanted to spread my wings. I felt like I was pregnant and I couldn’t have a child. I felt like my wings were sort of closed in and I was boxed in and I needed more, my soul needed more. I was yearning for more but I didn’t realize what kind of sacrifice would come with wanting more and going for what you want, after all you have to pay some price. i paid the price of having a connection with my children there. Coming to Nigeria, I would stay in my room and cry all day long asking myself what am I doing, what am I doing?”

“I left my children abroad, my daughter was 13 and my son was 11. Now mind you, I was a hands-on mother. I would set the table and all of that. I would quit my job just to raise my children. That’s why I only had two children so when they grew up I went back to working. I sacrificed everything. So leaving the children with their father was a huge sacrifice. But it turned around for good,” Bello stated.

Advising other women struggling with making decisions about their dreams and their homes, the actress said “There is time for everything. If your children are still young, you need to nurture them. Give them such a good foundation that you can trust it, so when it’s time for you to fly, you can fly.

“It’s not going to be easy, but you have to trust yourself. You have to trust that you can have your marriage, your children and your career. Some people can have it, so why not. It didn’t work for me, but it doesn’t mean it won’t work for every woman. You just have to find your own niche, and find what works for you.”

Recall that Shaffy Bello, who debuted in the Nigerian entertainment scene featuring in a popular 1997 hit song , “Love me Jeje” by Seyi Sodimu divorced her husband because she felt too confined by the obligation of motherhood. Her first major film was “Eti Keta”, which was a Yoruba film. In 2012, she featured as Joanne Lawson in the famous TV series, Tinsel.

She has since featured in several Yoruba and English language films/TV series including; “Nneka the Pretty Serpent” ‘When Love Happens’, ‘Gbomo Gbomo Express’, ‘Taste of Love’, ‘Chief Daddy’, ‘Elevator Baby’, ‘The Men’s Club’, and ‘Your Excellency’