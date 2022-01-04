By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Determined to end the scarcity of potable water supply in Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has said his administration will introduce a community-based water supply scheme known as ‘water kiosking’.

Abiodun, who made this known in his New Year broadcast, noted that the new initiative would not only bring the much-needed succour to the people but also ensure that water is made readily available across the state.

“We will ensure the improved provision of potable water supply in our major towns and cities through a continuous upgrade of production capacity and distribution network. We are introducing community-based water supply known as ‘water kiosking’, a new initiative that will bring potable water supply to several communities across the state,” the governor stated.

On the issue of some parents and guardians bullying teachers in the state, Abiodun vowed that such action would be met with swift sanctions.

Abiodun, while also noting that his administration would be implementing its Public-Private Partnership initiatives for power generation in the state, added that the initiative would improve and guarantee electricity supply to major cities and clusters in the state.

The governor further disclosed that a Mother and Child hospital in conjunction with the AbdulSamad Rabiu Africa Initiative would soon berth at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, adding that the public-private partnership agreement in respect of the 250-bed hospital left uncompleted by the immediate past administration would soon be finalized.

He listed roads that would receive priority attention by his administration to include Ijoko-Akute-Alagbole Road; Siun-Owode Road; and Ilishan-?Ago Iwoye road amongst others.

“Our priority will be to complete and commission all the ongoing projects that we have either initiated or inherited that have direct economic benefits to the people. Some of these projects include Atan-Lusada-Agbara expressway which on completion will represent the most expensive road project by this administration.

“Some of the roads that will be completed and commissioned this year are, the Ilaro-Owode Road Yewa, Kemta -Somorin Road Abeokuta, Panseke-Adigbe Road Abeokuta, Denro- Shasi – Akute Road Ifo, Sagamu – Iperu-Sapade Road, Molipa – Fesogboye Road ijebu Ode, Lafenwa – Rounder Road, Abeokuta, Joju Road Otta, Oke Ola road Imeko Afon, Aiyetoro Imasayi road Yewa north, Ilase Koko Alare road Ipokia and the Muslim College road Ijebu Igbo.

“Other roads that will receive priority attention by our administration this year include Ijoko-Akute-Alagbole Road; Siun – Owode Road; and Ilishan – Ago Iwoye Road. Special attention will be paid to Togbunrin road in Ogun Waterside and Ikangba -Ilese and Esure road in Ijebu East,” he said.

The governor while also noting that the Lagos- Ota-Abeokuta road, as well as the Ota-Idiroko road, would receive priority attention through a partnership agreement with the Federal Government and the private sector respectively, added that palliative works would also be done on failed portions of the two roads.

