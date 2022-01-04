…Private schools defy resumption order

By Mary Obaebor

As primary and secondary schools in Lagos State resumed for the second term of the 2021/2022 academic session on Tuesday, poor turnout of pupils and students was observed in most public schools visited by our correspondent.

This is as most private schools defied the resumption order of the government, as checks revealed they have fixed their resumption date for Monday, January 10, 2022.

Public schools visited in areas such as Meiran, Alagbado, Oshodi and others, witnessed low turnout of students even though their teachers were at their duty posts.

At Model College, Meiran, Community Grammar School, Alagbado, Ikeja High School among others, students started coming in at about 8am.

It was gathered that mist parents and their wards are still in the holiday mood.

For private schools, findings showed that most of them had put January 10 as the resumption date when closing for the first term last December.

A staff of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, who spoke in confidence, said officials of the ministry went round to monitor the resumption exercise but was silent on whether sanction would be imposed on private school owners who failed to resume.

Recall that the Office of Education Quality Assurance, OEQA, had last Friday issued a statement directing all schools, whether public or private to resume on Tuesday.

The statement, signed by the Director General, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said the resumption was in line with the agreed timetable for academic activities for the session.

