Librarians in polytechnics, have called for the inclusion of their colleagues in Governing Council meetings as Principal Officer, noting that Polytechnic Librarians are critical stakeholders in Polytechnic education and management.

The Committee of Monotechnic and Polytechnic Librarians in Nigeria, Made this demand during their 59th regular meeting ,held at the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti in 2021.

Various issues affecting library services in Nigerian Polytechnics and Monotechnics, were deliberately at the meeting and the resolution reached is as follows: “The Committee appreciates the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling insecurity in the country, but prays that Government should intensify efforts to curtail the menace.

“We appreciate the effort of TETFund in ensuring functional development of library services in Polytechnics in Nigeria and called on TETFund to increase significantly the amount allocated for library intervention in Polytechnics and explore the possibility of including Monotechnics who have not benefited anything in its intervention programmes.

“We commend the creation of Centres of Excellence for special funding by TETFund and urged TETFund to sustain this development.

“We urge NBTE to expedite action on the drafting and production of a new condition of service because this will help in dousing the industrial disquiet in the sector and ensure speedy delivery of the document for the proper functioning of the Polytechnic system;

“We implored NBTE to kindly involve more Librarians in its activities.

We observe with concern the omission of Polytechnic Librarians in payment of responsibility allowance by IPPIS.

“We call on the executive secretary of NBTE to take all necessary action to redress the situation with IPPIS.

“We also commend the creation of Zonal Offices by NBTE which is aimed at bringing its services closer to the institutions and initiate further advancement of the Polytechnic system”.