By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Zamfara State Police Command yesterday said it had rescued 97 kidnap victims during the onslaught against bandits in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, who announced this in a statement in Gusau, said the victims included seven pregnant women, 19 babies within the ages of two to seven months and 16 children within the ages of two to seven years.

Elkanah said the achievement was recorded by the joint Tactical operatives in Shinkafi and Tsafe Local Government Areas, LGAs of the state.

According to him, “Following an extensive pressure mounted as a result of the ongoing military operation around the camp of a notorious bandit’s kingpin known as Bello Turji that covers Shinkafi, Zurmi and Birnin Magaji Local Government areas. On 3rd January, 2022, Police Tactical operatives deployed at Shinkafi axis received an intelligence report that, some kidnapped victims were seen stranded in the bush.

“The Police operatives in collaboration with genuine repentant bandits and vigilante swung into action and rescued 68 victims from the forest. The victims were in captivity for over three months and they include 33 male adults, seven male children, three female children and 25 women including pregnant/nursing mothers respectively. The victims are from from Magarya, Maradun, Gusau of Zamfara State and Sabon Birni LGA in Sokoto State.

“Similarly, on Monday 3rd January, 2022, Police Tactical operatives deployed in Tsafe axis acted on intelligence report and stormed Kunchin Kalgo forest in Tsafe LGA and rescued 29 kidnapped victims unconditionally. The victims were abducted for over 60 days from three villages namely; Adarawa, Gana and Bayawuri in Rijiya District of Gusau LGA. They include 25 females including pregnant/nursing mothers and four male children. The victims were said to have been abducted by a Bandits’ kingpin Ado Aleru.

“All the rescued victims are currently receiving medical treatment from the joint medical teams of the State Government and the Police. They will be debriefed, handed over to the State Government before being reunited with their families.”

The Police Commissioner applauded the continuous support and assistance of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State to the police and other security agencies, noting that the kind gesture had gone a long way in making security operatives more effective and efficient in the discharge of their duties.