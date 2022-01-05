By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A former Member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam, PKK in the National Assembly, Timothy Golu has taken a swipe at the federal government for denying assent to the electoral bill saying such is an indication that 2023 elections may likely be toyed with.

Golu, a journalist by profession is aspiring to govern Plateau State in 2023, urged lovers of democracy to rise and defend it so that it is not truncated.

Speaking shortly after meeting the State leadership of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Jos, he commended former President Goodluck Jonathan for giving an assent to an electoral reform which he eventually fell victim of.

According to him, “… In 2015, the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan decided to leave a legacy of electoral morality because at the end of the day, he was a victim of what he put on ground and he did not mind because he said there was no ambition that worth the blood of any Nigerian. Take a look at what is happening today, it is a complete opposite of what we had.

“An ordinary amendment of an electoral act and somebody is afraid. In 2019, the man (President Muhammadu Buhari) might have been afraid that he will lose the election but this time, he is not contesting an election so why is he afraid of signing the electoral bill into law? If Nigerians say they prefer direct primary, then let it happen, if they say they want electronic transmission of election result so be it. There is no Nigerian that does not want the establishment of an electoral offences commission, why are they afraid of all these?

“Because somebody is planning to play football with his hands. Someone has shown a readiness to score with the hand and God will not allow that. That is why all of us must work together to ensure that this democracy thrive. It is not one-man business. The political class that believe in democracy, our colleagues in the media, the civil society organizations, the clergies, everyone. We must not give up and allow this democracy to be truncated.”

Meanwhile, another aspirant for the governorship seat in the same Party, Mr. Alfred Dapal has also faulted the manner of governance in the State.

Dapal who intimated his party of his intention to join the race said, “There is nothing you can do without unity, we all need to get out heads together, then it will become easy for us to achieve the results that we desire. From every sector, there are challenges, especially on the Plateau. You cannot achieve anything without unity, that is the foundation. Whatever you want to achieve, it becomes easy when there is unity.”

He added, “If we continue to fold our hands, people will run away from Plateau. We have security challenges everywhere, our economy is going down, education is not moving as expected. People are going digital, we are still with analogue. The new waves of COVID-19 and other challenges are hitting us but we are not prepared for anyone, we are not ready to address anyone of them.

“If you don’t wake up from your sleep and take off some of your comforts, there is a problem. Coming in the forefront of the people is actually leaving your comfort zone, and that is not folding your hands. That means the security challenges we are facing will be handled, the economic downturn that you have, you have to address it. The things that are not working well are to be addressed, our healthcare is in shambles. Plateau ought to be the medical tourist destination in this country if we want it to be, if you fold your hands, you can’t achieve anything.”

Responding to their separate speeches, the State Chairman of the Party, Chris Hassan promised a level playing ground for all aspirants but urged all of them to give their support for the party to have a good outing in the election year.