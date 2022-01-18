By Soni Daniel – Abuja

A former Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Olasupo Shasore, was on Tuesday quizzed by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

A reliable source confirmed that Shasore, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, arrived at the Headquarters of the EFCC in the afternoon of Tuesday and was grilled because of his role in the Process & Industrial Development scam.

The source said: “We are currently quizzing the former Attorney General. who arrived the EFCC headquarters this afternoon”.

It was not clear as of Tuesday night if the former Justice commissioner would be allowed to go home or spend the night in EFCC custody.

