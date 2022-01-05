The traditional Prime Minister of Tuomo Kingdom in Delta state, Chief Mike Loyibo recently gave out his daughter, Merry to her heartrob Victor Jonah who hails from Akwa Ibom state.

The joyous occassion was attended by political heavweights in Delta State and drew praises and prayers from attendees who wished the couple marital bliss.

Some of the notables attendees are governorship aspirant Hon. Uba A. Michael, Chief James Augoye, Chief Nicholas Mutu, Speaker Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Hon. Ben Igbakpa. Sen. James Manager, Hon Evan Michael Diden the state chairman of PDP Delta, Hon. Efe afe. Chief, Kingsley Esiso amongst others.

