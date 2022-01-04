Pharaohs of Egypt coach, Carlos Queiroz has fired a warning to their African Cup of Nations group opponents.

The seven-time AFCON champions will open their account with the Super Eagles of Nigeria on January 11, before facing Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in the group D pair

The 25-man squad of the Pharaohs have 19 players from the country’s domestic league who have the experience of playing in the AFCON.

“We’re not going to AFCON to take a walk, we are going to win,” said the former Manchester United manager.

“Our goal in the AFCON is to try to win every game, build a winning mentality because in March we will play the final stage of the World Cup qualifiers.

“I am confident that this squad is capable of providing the best performance in the tournament.”

In the meantime, the Pharaohs have lined up a training match against Congo as part of their preparation for the AFCON.