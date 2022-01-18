It was a night filled with joy and happiness in the faces of People From Awgbu Community in Anambra State as the VGH Music Festival brought top Nigeria artists to celebrate with them.

The remarkable concert was characterised by star-studded Nigerian artistes who thrilled fans with their unique performances, VGH Music Festival saw the like of Peruzzi, Rugar, MayD and other indegenious artists thrilled the audience with sweet and lovely songs this festive period.

The chairman VGH Group, Mr Okafor Chinedu who is from Awgbu in Orumba North LGA in Anambra State specially thanked the people for coming out to celebrate and has promise to bring bigger artists as the music festival will now be a yearly activity which will be used to mark the end of the year for the VGH Group said Okafor.

VGH Group is a company into Real Estate and music with its offices in Abuja, Lagos and Anambra. The VGH Music Festival has come to stay and will be a yearly activity from the VGH Group.