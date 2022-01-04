People say I'm senator for Ndigbo, says Abaribe

Senator Abaribe at the site of one of the projects.

By Steve Oko

The Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Abia South, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said that he is viewed in many quarters as a Senator for the entire state and, indeed, Ndigbo.

Senator Abaribe stated this on Tuesday during inspection tour of some of the projects he attracted to his constituency.

He said that some of his projects were sited outside his district.

“Although I represent Abia South, some of my projects are in Abia North and Abia Central,” he said.

READ ALSO: Abaribe declares interest for 2023 guber election in Abia

The former Deputy Governor who enumerated the qualities of a good leader to include “character, competence and courage”, regretted that these virtues were lacking in most of those in leadership positions.

Senator Abaribe, who said he had donated over 200 transformers to different communites in his constituency, promised not to relent in his intervention projects.

He explained that it is not part of lawmakers’ mandate to execute projects but to make laws and speak up for their constituents.

The Senate Minority Leader however said he had attracted a number of intervention projects to better the lots of his constituents.

The projects

Some of the projects at different levels of completion inspected by Abaribe include Umugo Road in Ugwunagbo, Chief Ubani Road in Aba, Akalana Road in Aba, and Unity Road to Ogwo Road all in Aba South, which lead to tailoring hub in Aba.

Others include Eugene Road, Umuokahia to Umuola Road in Obingwa/Aba North LGAs, Abayi to Ohuru Road in Obingwa LGA, and rural electrification from Ovum in Obingwa to Ukwa East that has been in darkness for years now.

He also inuagurated solar-powered grid and 20KVA generating sets at General Hospital Onicha Ngwa in Obingwa, and SDA Hospital Aba.

Senator Abaribe also inspected the ongoing construction of Mini Sports Stadium at Ahiaba High School; and the renovation of Ohuru Primary School in Obingwa.

He expressed satisfaction at the level of work at the project sites and promised to be “on the neck of the contractors until they deliver”.

Vanguard News Nigeria