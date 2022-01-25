.

…To conduct governorship primaries with

statutory/automatic delegates

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday nullified the ward delegate congresses it conducted in Ekiti State on the 15th of January, 2022.

The party has also disclosed that it will use the statutory/automatic delegate list to conduct its governorship primary election scheduled to hold this week in Ekiti state.

This was part of the resolutions reached by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party over Ekiti state election matters on Monday in Abuja.

Addressing newsmen shortly after an emergency meeting to thoroughly deliberate on the reports of the Special Committee and that of the Appeal Panel, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, disclosed the position of the party on Ekiti state primary election.

The resolutions of the party said: “That all parties and stakeholders have agreed to abide by the decision of the party in all matters relating to all issues concerning the position of the party in Ekiti state.

“That the 3-man ad-hoc ward delegate congresses in Ekiti state held on 15th January 2022 is hereby nullified.

“That the party’s governorship primary election shall be conducted using the statutory/automatic delegate list.

“That all pending court cases in all matters relating to the congresses in Ekiti state must be withdrawn herewith.

“That any person defiant to the decision to withdraw all pending court cases which contradicts the provisions of the party’s Constitution shall be referred to the disciplinary committee of the party.

“That the party assures all aspirants, stakeholders and party faithful of a free, fair, transparent and credible governorship primary election in Ekiti state.”

