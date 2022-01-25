By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – HUNDREDS of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) hinging their action on the kind of representation being provided by the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa.



Led by Mr Balogun Okhiwere, the defectors said they were joining forces with the APC to strengthen the party and assist the lawmaker to continue his developmental strides.

Okhiwere stressed that the quality of the defectors attest to the fact that theirs is to “come and work” and add value to what is already on ground.

He noted that some of the defectors were key members of the APC that held executive positions in their various wards before defecting to the PDP while some were presently executive members of the PDP.

He said they were like “Sheep without Shepherd after working to see to the emergence of the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, in the last governorship election in Edo State.”

According to him, “We the undersigned and members of the PDP in Ovia North East hereby resign our membership of the PDP.

“We thereafter resolved to decamp encases to the APC in appreciation of the developmental stride of Hon. Dennis Idahosa who has brought unprecedented infrastructural development to all nooks and crannies of Ovia federal constituency.”

The lawmaker who received them, commended them for their courage and said they will be treated equally with those they met on ground.

He said: “You are already part of us even before your coming and let me reiterate here that there is no new and old APC with your coming, we are all one and working for the same purpose.

“I appeal to us all to work with unity of purpose so that we can all meet our expectation of making Ovia a better place,” he stated.