Worried by the menace of moral decadence amongst teenagers globally, and determined to make a positive change, the renowned global Evangelist and holiness preacher, Pastor (Dr) W. F. Kumuyi, is convening the Global Youth Convention (GYC) with the theme: ‘IMPACT.’

It is designed as a 5-day program, which scheduled to hold from January 5 to 9, 2022, where the renowned gospel Minister, Mentor, Motivator and lover of youths, Pastor Kumuyi, will address fundamental issues affecting teenagers, campus students and young professionals/adults.

Professor O. S. Oyediran of University of Lagos, a Co-Chair of the Organising Committee, believes that at the heart of the global programme is the compelling need “to address the rapidly increasing instances of deviant culture among youths, decline in positive societal role models and the need for transformative innovation.”

Professor Oyediran further stated that, “The GYC IMPACT program is specially designed for all young teenagers in High (Secondary) Schools, Campus Students & Staff; Corpers and Young Adults/Professionals.

“It is also packaged to give the participants a fresh start in the New Year with a lineup of speakers with proven track records in their respective fields of endeavour,” he noted.

Although the program will be anchored by the renowned Mathematics teacher and holiness preacher, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM), Pastor Kumuyi, he will be assisted by Special Guest Speakers, including Boardroom Guru, Ibukun Awosika; Business Innovator, Iyinola Aboyeji, and Guest Gospel Music Artiste, Dunsin Oyekan.

Ibukun Awosika is widely known as the Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria – a remarkable feat for a woman in the corporate world, even by 21st century standards.

She was born on December 24, 1962, to a Nigerian father from Ibadan and a Cameroonian mother – Mr. Abdulmashood Adekola and Hannah Aduke Adekola.

Awosika is the CEO of The Chair Centre Group, an umbrella for several companies – The Chair Centre Limited, SOKOA Chair Centre Limited, Furniture Manufacturers Mart, TCC Security Systems, and Cubes and Boxes Limited. All of which firms have earned a space in the competitive global industry.

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji is the Founder and former CEO of HOF portfolio company, Flutterwave, a business building payments technology and infrastructure to connect Africa to the global economy.

Under his leadership, the company has become one of the fastest growing payments technology businesses of all-time, processing over $2B across over 50M transactions, and attracted significant investment from experienced players in the space, including Y Combinator (investors in Stripe), Greycroft (investors in Braintree), Greenvisor Capital (led by the Former CEO of Visa), and Mastercard.

Previously, Iyinoluwa co-founded Andela, Africa’s largest engineering organization with over 1000 software engineers that has received investment from Mark Zuckerberg and Google Ventures.

Both Mrs Awosika and 30-year-old Innovative Aboyeji will be bringing their wide experience and entrepreneurial accumen to bear on the IMPACT Global Program and therefore provide for the teenagers the needed hands-on guide for a head-start to make adequate use of their talent to impact positively in life and in society.

The Guest Gospel Artiste, Dunsin Oyekan, is an Industrial Chemistry graduate-turned Gospel Singer. He is also a songwriter, music producer, instrumentalist (guitar), and recording artist.

Dunsin is the artiste behind the popular gospel track, ‘Open Up.’ The song is well known amongst Christians in Nigeria. It has roughly about two million views on YouTube alone, and is described as soul uplifting.

His gospel music rendition is expected to resonate perfectly with the teenagers and therefore prepare their hearts for the life-changing and goal-inspiring messages of the Convener, Pastor Dr Kumuyi.

Although all the messages of Pastor Kumuyi and the presentations of the Guest Speakers and the Guest Gospel Music Artiste will be anchored from the Deeper Life International Conference Centre (DLICC) Alpha location in Lagos, Nigeria, it will be streamed live globally via the church’s social media handles.

