By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday alleged that a gang of criminals abducted the Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr Chika Nwoba in the State.

Briefing Newsmen in Abakaliki, the State Chairman of the Party, Chief Tochukwu Okorie who added that the abduction took place along Enugu-Abakaliki expressway explained that after the Deputy Chairman of the Party, Barr. Ifeanyi Nworie notified the Officer in Charge, O/C of Anti-kidnapping, Ebonyi State Command of the ugly incident, the officers and men of the Command swung into action and intercepted the criminals (at Ahia-Ofu) and rescued the victim.

According to him: “The abductors were intercepted by the anti-kidnapping team and rather than arrest the abductors who they meet on ground, they took Nwoba into custody and allowed the criminals to go scot-free.”

“The Publicity Secretary is not being allowed to see anybody at the Police Station. What is he being suspected of? Anybody not supporting this administration is an endangered species, including the PDP.

“Chika Nwoba published a photograph of a member of Ebubeagu carrying AK 47. Chika Nwoba has been in hiding until today.

“We call on the Attorney General of the Federation, National Security Adviser, IGP to take notice of what is happening in Ebonyi State. Nobody is safe unless you are a member of APC.”

He accused the Ebonyi State Police command of detaining the victim for no just cause.

“The Police is keeping him in custody so that they can arraign him in a kangaroo court. The abductee’s phone is still with the abductors. He was beaten mercilessly by his abductors. Why would the Police release the abductors and arrest the victim”?

As at the time of this report, the police is yet to brief the press on the reasons behind the abduction of the PDP Publicity Secretary, his subsequent arrest and detention by the Ebonyi State Police Command.

Vanguard News Nigeria