—Plans to employ 1000 teachers for primary, secondary schools

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Succour may soon come on the way of the suspended staff of Osun State University as the State government has promised to resolve the contentious issues with the affected workers.

This is as the government has said that arrangement has been concluded to recruit one thousand teachers for primary and secondary schools.

The state governor, Gboyega Oyetola disclosed this when members of the National Administrative Committee, NAC, of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, paid him a courtesy visit in his office at Oshogbo.

The governor, who was represented by the state deputy governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi said that the crisis in Osun State University has been a thing of concern and would “soon be a thing of the past.”

He said government will continue with the recruitment of more teachers apart from the initial one thousand.

He further enthused that Osun is the only state with primary health centers across all the wards of the state.

Speaking earlier, the SSANU President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim pleaded with the state government to lift the suspension slammed on some of its members and other staff in the state owned university.

Ibrahim, who urged the government to temper justice with mercy, noted that bringing back the expelled staff would bring succour and relief to the families of the affected staff.

The SSANU boss said that members are in the state to attend their 41st Regular National Executive Council, NEC, meeting being hosted by the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile Ife.

Meanwhile, the SSANU President has appealed to the Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University to facilitate action in the promotion of members of the union and the payment of salary arrears.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor of OAU, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede in office, Ibrahim said SSANU does not take the toga of unionism to attack the university administration and does not take glory in going for strike.

He advised the university administration to always have the culture of reward and punishment system.

He further said that “it is expected that the university administration should be firm and transparent”, adding that one of the major issues the union was fighting is the idea of usurpation of functions of the senior staff.

Welcoming the SSANU NAC, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ogunbodede told the union that some key issues it should focus on as a formidable union is the issue of IPPIS to ensure that whatever method that is being used should be seamless.

The Vice Chancellor, who is a member of the Academic Staff Union of the Universities, ASUU, said, ” We need to work together and stop being suspicious with each other, we are all in the system.”

He also said that in solving some of the problems, the unions should not work in separate directions and expect result.