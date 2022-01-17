Bukola Saraki

A group within Osun Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Support group, has called on the National Secretariat of the party to stop former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki from destroying the party in the state through a subtle attempt to impose Senator Ademola Adeleke as its governorship candidate in the forthcoming election.

The group in a statement issued by its Coordinator, Apesin-Abiodun Adegoke, stated that the relationship between Deji Adeleke and the former Senate-President made him (Saraki) to take side with the Adeleke’s which makes amicable resolution of the crisis almost impossible, noting that Saraki has commenced move to impose Adeleke on the party ahead of the party’s primary election.

It demanded that the Iyorcha Ayu-led National Working Committee should, in the interest of having a credible primary election, allow party structure inaugurated by March 25, 2018 conduct the exercise.

“The National Secretariat should stop Senator Bukola Saraki and his serialized attempts to subtly impose Senator Ademola Adeleke on the majority of Osun PDP critical stakeholders.

“Osun PDP wants to put it on record before the NWC that under the extant laws of the party only the elected State Chairman and Executives that came into being upon their inauguration on March 25, 2018, which tenure are guaranteed and certain for 4 years will expire on March 25, 2022 that has the constitutional powers and legal right/backing to conduct the Ward Congress and 3 Ad-Hoc delegates which they duly conducted on September 25 & 27 , 2021.

“We therefore advise that no other faction should be given any recognition unless we want to destroy the party completely and allow the ruling party, the APC to continue to strive in their failure of governornance of the country.

“No group in Osun should be allowed to host or transport any Ad-Hoc, congress, or primary election Committees, the national headquarters of PDP should bring neutral and credible characters that have no affiliation with either of the groups and their names should be published at least a week before the commencement of their assignment in order to give room for the needed scrutiny for transparency during those exercises.

“Senator Saraki should face the problems he created for PDP in Kwara and leave us alone in Osun State. He should not use his ambition and personal interest to scuttle the gradual peace process that is ongoing in Osun state”, the statement reads.

Reacting, former National Deputy Publicity Secretary and a staunch supporter of Senator Adeleke, Diran Odeyemi said the group is just hibernating on the PDP, but are actually working for the All Progressives Congress and should be disregarded.

He said, “the author of the statement is representing a group working for APC but hibernating in the PDP. Who is he? What is his status in Osun PDP.

“The group has a client and we know them. No one should blackmail our leaders. People should disregard his claim.”

