By Olasunkanmi Akoni – Lagos

Lagos State Chief Coroner, Justice Mojisola Dada, has fixed January 15, 2022, for the commencement of inquest into the cause of death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos.

It would be recalled that Lagos Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, Ms. Adetutu Oshinusi, has absolved the five students and five staff of the college of complicity in the death of Oromoni.

Dada, in a letter through the Coroner of Epe District, Mikail Kadiri, dated January 4, titled: ‘Request for Inquest into the Tragic Death of Sylvester Oromoni killed at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos’, reminded the lawyer to file and serve depositions of all witnesses he intended to call at the inquest and forward a list of persons needed to be summoned by the court.

The letter read in part: “I have the directive of the Chief Coroner Lagos State, Justice M. A. Dada, to remind you that the inquest into the death of Sylvester Oromoni will commence on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Magistrate Court No 4, Epe District, at 9 am prompt.

The hearing shall be in open court.

“You are further reminded to file and serve depositions of all witnesses you intend to call at the inquest and forward a list of persons whom in your opinion, need to be summoned by the court.”

Meanwhile, Falana has described the recent report issued by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions of Lagos State dated January 4, 2022, as hasty.

“The report issued by the office of DPP of Lagos State which has purportedly cleared five students and five employees of Dowen College of any complicity in the death of Sylvester Oromini Jr., has not laid the allegations surrounding the gruesome murder of Sylvester Oromoni to rest.

“The report is escapist and hasty as the authorities are aware of the fact that the Chief Coroner of Lagos State has ordered that an inquest be conducted into the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of Oromoni,” he said.

Ijaw youths occupy Dowen College in protest Meanwhile, Ijaw Youths, yesterday, staged protest in front of the school to express their grievances after the Lagos state government cleared five students and five staff of the school of complicity in the death of Sylvester.

The youths vowed to ensure that the school would not be reopened for academic session until justice is done.

Oromoni Jnr. was allegedly beaten to death by some senior students he claimed wanted him to join their confraternity in school, which he rejected.

Oromoni family who is of the Ijaw descent has rejected the DPP’s autopsy report.

Lagos undecided on reopening of Dowen College

“Meanwhile, the state government is yet to decide on the reopening of Dowen College, Lekki, which was shut down following the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

The social media was abuzz on Thursday night following a statement credited to the Ministry of Education that the state government had decided to reopen the school on some conditions.

However, a statement by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Mr Ganiu Lawal, said the media should exercise restraint as the final position of the government on the matter was yet to be decided.

