Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has applauded the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State for its successful rally at Asaba.

Speaking shortly after the rally, he said Delta State is known for PDP stressing that it was the reason why more All Progressive Congress (APC) members were decamping to the party.

Oritsewinor who ccommended the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, Former Governor Chief James Ibori for keeping the party together sent a welcome note to the new APC decampees.

According to him, he was overwhelmed with the crowd at the rally adding that the rally was a success and the massive crowd was as a result of good leadership by the state governor.

He urged Deltans not to give up in supporting the People’s Democratic Party.

“People’s Democratic Party in Delta State is one United family and that is why we were able to organize a successful rally.

“The All Progressive Congress members who decamped today know how positively, the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has affected Deltans.”

“This is why we are calling on the members of APC to come to PDP where there is transformation, peace and unity” he stated.