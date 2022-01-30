.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has imposed a night to dawn curfew on Ife to check the activities of criminals in the town.

It was gathered that some criminals in their numbers sneaked into the town, unleashing mayhem on the community thereby forcing the traditional council members and local security to keep vigil in some areas through the night on Friday.

Following the criminal invasion, the Ooni, in a statement through the Lowa of Ife, Chief Abraham Ademola, has ordered restriction of movement in the town between 11pm to 5am daily.

“The Imperial Majesty, Oba Ogunwusi has ordered lockdown from 11 PM to 5 AM in Ife township from today, (Saturday).

“No vigil, no night party, night prayers in all churches and mosques, etc.

“This is because robbers and bandits presence in Ile-Ife is on high which is causing the community sleepless nights.

“The police with the local securities are now in the community to ensure security. Anyone caught in within these hours will be treated as such. The restriction is till further notice”, it reads.