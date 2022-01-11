…As Wike urges party’s govs to work together

By Samuel Oyadongha & Iheamnachor Davies

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and his Rivers State counterpart, Mr. Nyesom Wike, yesterday, said the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, producing the country’s President in 2023 were very bright.

Both governors spoke when Wike visited Diri in Yenagoa.

Diri said only the PDP can rescue Nigeria from its present state of insecurity and economic woes.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said: “The presidency is one sacred office and we must do everything to protect it and ensure that our party clinches victory at the 2023 general polls.

“The number one thing for our party is our unity. Second is who becomes president. We have a capable national chairman that can steer us back to power come 2023.”

Commending Governor Wike for demonstrating leadership and purposeful governance, Diri stressed that states in Niger Delta needed to unite more to tackle their common challenges, particularly in the areas of environmental pollution and underdevelopment.

“Bayelsa and Rivers states are brothers and sisters historically and culturally and if anyone is trying to divide us, we must come against them.

“I call on Ijaw leaders to come together and resolve whatever issues we may have amicably. Within a family, we will always have issues but that should not remove our brotherliness.”

In his remarks, Wike expressed confidence that PDP would produce the next president of Nigeria.

Wike said: “Today, I came to let everybody know that Governor Diri is one of the governors I can tell you have showed commitment even though he is new and he believes in the development of his state. I am not someone that will come and say what is not correct.

“I have also come to tell him that everybody must work together to make the PDP united because without party there cannot be presidential candidate. Let us all unite.

“Nigerians are waiting for PDP and we cannot afford to miss this opportunity. As governors, we must work together.

“Anybody can be presidential candidate but if we are not united it cannot be possible.”