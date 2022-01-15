Ondo women protest



Dayo Johnson Akure

Women in their hundreds protested half-naked against the spate of insecurity across four council areas of Ondo state.

The peaceful protests were staged in four out of the six council areas in the Northern senatorial districts in the state.

Vanguard gathered that the protests were triggered by the recent kidnap of some teachers in Auga Akoko, the killing of a police officer by unknown gunmen at Oka Akoko last week, and the attack of 17 travellers on Ifira Akoko-Isua Akoko road by armed robbers among others.

READ ALSO:My journey from designing to music

The protesting women held brooms in their hands chanted various solidarity songs along the streets in the four Akoko council areas in the state.

They called on the security agents and the state government to come to their rescue

The chairman, Akoko Divisional Traditional Council of the four local governments and monarch of Oka Akoko Oba Yusuf Adeleye, while addressing the protesters said the security challenges facing the country, Ondo State, and Akokoland will soon become a thing of the past.

Oba Adeleye said that communal efforts and traditional efforts will be applied as parts of solutions to the problems,.

He appealed to various communities in Akokoland to “form vigilante groups while local hunters should be encouraged to complement the efforts of regular security agencies.”

The monarch however commended the efforts of Governor Akeredolu for putting Amotekun corps in place to join forces with the existing security apparatus in the state to combat the menace.