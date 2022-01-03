By Adeola Badru

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Engr. Oyedele Alao has expressed regret over the transition of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who joined his ancestors on Sunday, at the age of 93.

Alao, in a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard on Monday, while joining all Ibadan indigenes, royal family, Olubadan- in- Council, Council of Chiefs and Oyo State government, to mourn the passing of the first-class monarch, said the death of Oba Adetunji, is a great loss to the people of Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

He said despite his old age, his death coming at this time is a rude shock as he was a great leader who brought his wisdom and wealth of experience to bear in discharging his responsibilities as the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

While praying for the repose of the soul of Oba Adetunji, he stated that his life of service for the betterment of Ibadanland and humanity will be missed, noting that his name would continue to be a reference in the ancient city.

The statement read in part: “The news of the death of our royal father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, came to me as a shock.”

“His exit at this time when his wealth of experience and wisdom for the growth and development of Ibadanland is needed is painful, to say the least as he served Ibadanland with all he had.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that Ibadanland, Oyo State, Nigeria and humanity at large will miss Oba Adetunji, a pride of our heritage.”

“I commiserate with all Ibadan indigenes both at home and in Diaspora, his immediate family, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and the Olubadan in Council, on the demise of our revered royal father.”

Vanguard News Nigeria