Late Olubadan

By Adeola Badru

Following the death of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji on Sunday, leadership of markets across the state, have directed all markets and shops to remain shut on Monday.

The directive, which was issued by the Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Asiwaju Yekini Abass, popularly called “YK Abass,” was said to have been reached at an emergency meeting of the market leaders council in the state on Sunday.

He said the decision which was made to honour the monarch in recognition of his contribution to the development of Ibadanland which made markets in the state to witness patronage.

The Babaloja-General who commisserated the Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, Ibadan indigenes, Oyo State traditional Council, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), widow of the late monarch, Olori Rasheedat, among others, appealled to the traders and shop owners to comply with the directive.

A statement from the Babaloja read: “The Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Alh Asiwaju Yekini Abass Oladapo “YK ABASS’ Babaloja-General of Oyo State on behalf of all traders, has commiserated with all sons and daughters of Ibadanland, the Oyo State government led by Governor Seyi Makinde, the CCII, the state traditional Council, Olubadan- in- council and Olori Rasheedat Adetunji over the demise of His Imperial Majesty,Oba Saliu Adetunji Ajeogunguniso 1st.”

“The number one trader in the state noted that the contribution of Oba Saliu Adetunji to the development of Ibadanland made markets in the state to witnessed patronage.”

“Arising from an emergency meeting of Market leaders council in Oyo State, Alh Asiwaju Yekini Abass Oladapo YK Abass stated that the council agreed that all market in Ibadanland should be closed on Monday 3rd January, 2022 to honour the demise of the Paramount ruler of Ibadanland.”

“He prayed for the repose of the soul of Oba Saliu Adetunji Ajeogunguniso the first and Allah grant him Aljana fridaous.”

Vanguard News Nigeria