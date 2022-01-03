.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has eulogized late Olubadan, Saliu Adetunji and described him as a very progressive traditional ruler who brought progress and stability to Ibadan.

Chief Audu Ogbeh, the National Chairman of ACF, said in a statement that “the respected traditional ruler left us to join his ancestors on Sunday 2nd January 2022.”

“At the ACF we considered the late Olubadan as a very progressive traditional ruler who brought progress and stability to Ibadan, the headquarters of the defunct Western Region and a very powerful stool in Yoruba land. It did this in a period of five years in office.”

“Ibadan is a traditional Yoruba town which has grown to accommodate the diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria.

It has a pan Nigeria spirit fostered and nurtured by good men such as Olubadan Adetunji.”

“We mourn his departure because Nigeria has a lot to learn from him. If he had lived on, we would have benefitted much more from his wisdom and stability of character.

The ACF joins other Nigerians in mourning his death. The Forum sympathises with his immediate family, the Ibadan Traditional Rulers Councils and Oyo Traditional Council.”

” We pray that God will give them the wisdom to choose a worthy successor to the departed Olubadan.”

Vanguard News Nigeria