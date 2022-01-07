Tell us about yourself

My name is Olanipekun Paul Kayode, the Founder of A1Tutor. I have an intense drive for teaching and learning. I have a wealth of experience from working at different levels of learning in Nigeria. This has given me a window through which to observe how learning has changed in the last decade and I have positioned myself to aid the development and transition to electronic learning in Africa.

I am a British Council Education Agent and ICEF Certified Student Counsellor. I’m also the Founder and CEO of Myadmissionlink Educational Consult Ltd, a Nigerian and British Incorporated Company.

What inspired A1Tutor?

In my experience from working at different levels of teaching and learning in Nigeria, I observed a shift in how we learn in the last decade.

Previous generations took pride in their ability to read bulky texts while the Gen-Z are digital learners who are inclined to stick to their gadgets.

Hence, my major objective is to take learning to a medium where learners can be engaged to learn enthusiastically.

Also, during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, it was difficult to teach and pass information effectively to learners. Even the social media platforms didn’t avail total concentration as there were numerous distractions like texts that would pop up during lectures. However, the A1Tutor app is easily accessible and free from extraneous interruptions. Without coercion, learners can study at will and at their own pace.

Tell us about A1Tutor App

We just launched the A1Tutor app, which is intended to help learners pass their examinations with best grades possible. A1Tutor is built to be the most learner-friendly and dependable learning app in the industry. It was made to optimise technology’s impact on how people like to teach and learn.

A1 Tutor has been meticulously developed and prepared for students in Primary School, Junior Secondary School, Senior Secondary School, University Foundation Programs (A’levels), and Exam Preparation in compliance with the approved Educational Curriculum. Lesson notes, instructional videos, over 20,000 Mock tests (CBT), quiz and performance analysis, tutor live chat, and expert trainers are just a few of the key elements of our amazing E-learning Platform.

A1Tutor brings learning right to your home.

Other features include a multi-format platform which enables our team to provide educational content in the most appropriate media, ensuring that our consumers remember and enjoy what they learn.

The platform can be accessed through a web browser or via the A1tutor app (available on both Google Play and App Store).

At the moment the app contains videos for Students in Sciences, when do we expect the rest?

We are launching with the Beta Version of the APP which includes subjects like English Language, General Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Over 20,000 CBT for all subjects and the different National Examinations. So, we hope that with feedback from learners we would be able to add more subjects and features at the earliest possible time.

Do check us out.

What would make A1tutor stand an edge over other Educational Technology Firms?

Our team are renowned Educators and Technocrats who have deep passion and understanding for teaching and learning, and at the centre of our built is helping learners to excel academically, easy accessibility to learn from the comfort of their homes and also affordability.

We have put into consideration the limitation to online learning resulting from poor internet or lack of data with our offline CBT and instructional videos features.

What has been your greatest challenge?

Getting the right people with the required qualifications, great teaching skills, outstanding knowledge of the subject matter and communication skills. Like every start-up, the challenge of capital is always there. Also, technology improvements, redesigns, step up, verification, etc were quite demanding as well.

However, we believe no price is too high to pay for excellence.

Can you appropriate the impact it would have on learners and society?

A1Tutor aims to bring a total solution to educational challenges of learners. It helps them become very knowledgeable and not just to pass examinations alone.

It would also greatly reduce social vices as many of our features have been keenly developed and designed to keep learners engaged. In Africa, the level of illiteracy is quite high, therefore,

A1tutor brings total education without the four walls of the classroom. It is not a replacement to the formal education available but a supplement to what we have in classrooms.

It would be helpful for remote areas and villages where good schools and teachers are barely available. the A1Tutor app is easily accessible and we’ve also catered for internet issues

with the offline mode. Videos and other features can be accessed even without an internet connection once you’ve logged in. All these will aid in increasing the standard of education in Nigeria and other African countries.

Where do you see A1Tutor in the next five (5) years?

Our motto is actually, ‘Your learning companion’. We want to become a household name in the whole of Africa.

Why did you choose the name, A1Tutor?

In Nigeria, as stipulated by the examination governing board, the highest grade a student can attain is A1, hence, the name A1Tutor. This is because one of our Values and objectives is academic excellence. We don’t want our students to be average or just pass, we want them to get the best grades.

And once they totally put to proper use all the features we’ve made available, success is guaranteed.

And you can reach us on www.a1tutor.org

Email: [email protected]